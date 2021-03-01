Sacha Baron Cohen Brutally Mocks Rudy Giuliani in Golden Globes Speech

“Thank you to the all white Hollywood Foreign Press,” Sacha Baron Cohen said, accepting the Golden Globe award for Best Comedy or Musical film Sunday night. His speech only got more scathing from there.

“I’ve got to say, this movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius,” the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star said. “I’m talking about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.”

“Our movie was just the beginning for him,” Baron Cohen continued. “Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like ‘Four Seasons Landscaping,’ ‘Hair Dye Another Day,’ and the courtroom drama ‘A Very Public Fart.’”

Turning somewhat more serious, Baron Cohen thanked the tragically robbed “revelation” Maria Bakalova as well as his producers, writers, director Jason Woliner, and his “amazingly brave” crew “who had the risk of getting arrested, the risk of getting COVID, and they did it because we all believed so deeply in releasing this movie before the election to show the danger of lies, hate, conspiracies and the power of truth, empathy, and democracy.”

Moments later, Baron Cohen won his second award of the night for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. “Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result,” he joked. “He’s claiming a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.”

