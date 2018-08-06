Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Joe Arpaio to Accept ‘Amazing Blow Job’ From Trump

After an underwhelming Who Is America? episode last week, Sacha Baron Cohen came roaring back Sunday night with a brand new character and “America’s toughest sheriff” Joe Arpaio.

Arpaio, who was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump for illegally detaining Latinos in Arizona, is currently vying for the Republican nomination for Senate in that state. His appearance with Baron Cohen isn’t likely to help him get any closer to his goal.

Playing a Finnish “unboxing” celebrity named OMGWhizzBoyOMG with a shock of bright orange hair, Baron Cohen sat down with the former sheriff and first asked him to explain “what Communists are doing to stop people having guns.”

Within seconds, Baron Cohen was using a tiny Shopkins donut toy to have a debate about gun control with Arpaio. “Bad guys are going to get their guns!” Arpaio said directly to the toy.

“I have 43 guns,” Baron Cohen told his guest. “I’ve been collecting them for the upcoming race war.” Arpaio didn’t blink.

Later, Baron Cohen asked Arpaio what Donald Trump is like. “Great man,” Arpaio said. “He has a lot of money, but he doesn’t act that he’s rich.” Asked if Trump has had a “golden shower,” a confused Arpaio replied, “Wouldn’t surprise me.” He predicted that Trump would like the host “because you think like he thinks.”

From there, Baron Cohen started asking Arpaio about his first “hand job,” adding, “If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says, ‘Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blow job,’ would you say yes?”

“I may have to say yes,” he replied calmly.

Last month, Arpaio was among the many prominent public figures who admitted they had been tricked by Baron Cohen, claiming that he became uncomfortable in the interview when the comedian started using words like “hand job” and “golden shower.” But it was hard to tell that from the segment that aired.

“I felt uncomfortable with some of the words they were using but I had to live through it,” Arpaio said of the experience . “I am not the type of guy who gets up and walks out. I never walked out in thousands of interviews. I just take it. I was kind of shocked. But I figured this is Finland and this is a famous comedian.” He added that he “signed some kind of contract before filming” but “did not read all the info.”