Supermarket produce has gone a bit downhill of late, due to supply chain issues and (insert vague, speculative complaints here), yet costs are higher than ever. The best way to score the freshest produce is to grow it yourself, but who has a big, sunny plot with great soil? It’s currently 35 degrees on the East Coast, and the only thing growing is my waistline (wah). Enter AeroGarden’s indoor, smart gardens; they are the next gen of home planters, with built-in lights, no soil required, and reminders of when to feed or water–and they’re all up to 50% off today.

The AeroGardens come in different sizes, from mini to large. Typically priced $100-350, when they’re up to 50% off, it’s a great time to shop. The smallest model is the Sprout, best for herbs and a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The accompanying non-GMO seed kits (also on sale) grow a variety of produce or lavender–so we can smudge 2022 out of memory. The brand offers empty grow pods to use your own seeds, if preferred; the larger sizes grow enough produce for a family. Shop the sitewide sale or Amazon (a few styles are on sale, too) to become an indoor farmer; pick what you'll eat while it's fresh and never look sadly at that half-eaten, fully spoiled packet of basil again.

The AeroGarden grows plants up to five times faster than using soil, so the bounty keeps coming. Scroll through below to see a few picks from the sale to start your own garden.

Harvest Regularly $165 The Harvest model grows plants up to 12" and offers a choice of starter seed kits: Gourmet Herbs, Heirloom Salad, Red heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, or Cascading Petunias. Buy At AeroGarden $ 80 Free Shipping

Harvest XL Regularly $250 The XL version grows plants up to 18" giving you more leeway with what can be planted. Buy At AeroGarden $ 180 Free Shipping

Bounty Elite Down from $496 A family-sized 24" of growing room, reviews say they're harvesting many different plants like eggplant, okra, tomatoes, and that even adjacent potted plants benefit from the growing lights. "Straight forward, easy to set up and use!! Fun way to grow things all year round!" Buy At AeroGarden $ 350 Free Shipping

Sprout The three-plant Sprout is perfect for growing herbs, flowers, or starting seeds indoors to be replanted later. Also makes a sweet gift! Buy At AeroGarden $ 70 Free Shipping

