Sally Buzbee Named New Washington Post Executive Editor

The Washington Post has chosen Sally Buzbee to be its new executive editor, the first woman to hold the job. Buzbee is currently the executive editor of the Associated Press and will move into the new role next month, the newspaper announced Tuesday.

The announcement ends a monthslong search for a successor to Executive Editor Marty Baron at the helm of one of the most prominent newspapers in the country.

In a company-wide memo, Publisher Fred Ryan announced that the Post had hired Buzbee, the executive editor of Associated Press who ascended through the ranks as a longtime editor in the wire service’s Washington bureau.

“Sally Buzbee has an exceptional record of achievement and a tremendous wealth of experience in leading a global news organization,” he wrote. “In an extensive search that included many of the best journalists in America, Sally stood out as the right person to lead The Post going forward. She is widely admired for her absolute integrity, boundless energy, and dedication to the essential role journalism plays in safeguarding our democracy.”

“The Washington Post is an institution with a rich journalistic legacy that is on the cutting edge of digital media,” Buzbee said. “This puts The Post at the forefront of journalism’s future and presents an enormous opportunity for growth. It will be an honor to lead this incredible group of journalists.”

Buzbee succeeds the legendary Baron, who retired from the paper earlier this year.

More to come...