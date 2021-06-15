These Hiking Boots Keep My Feet Blister Free No Matter What

Scouting Report: The Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid provides the safety features and functionality you need in a hiking boot, as well as the lightweight comfort you want.

If I could give everyone in the world one piece of advice, it would be to go hiking. If I could give all the new hikers that took my advice another piece of advice, it would be that you have to be able to count on your gear. For me, when braving the elements this summer, I know I can count on the X Ultra 4 boots from Salomon, one of the most trusted names in outdoor sports.

When I tried on Salomon’s X Ultra 4 Mid GTX boots for the first time, I noticed right away that they didn’t feel like I had to break them in as I have in the past with rigid new boots. I didn’t feel like I was lugging around bricks on my feet, either. Instead,at just 1 pound and 14 ounces, this boot packs a punch with an incredibly minimal amount of weight. While I did feel light on my feet, I didn’t feel like it compromised any of the safety and functionality features I needed the boot to have.

Salomon is a trusted name in hiking, and the X Ultra 4 proves why. This nimble boot’s solid front and strategic height keep my feet safe from the elements and hugs my ankle to help prevent a sprain five miles away from my car. In addition, the grippy bottom of the boot provides excellent traction even on wet surfaces that allowed me to move a little bit quicker and a lot less nervously.

Every hiker knows the dreaded sensation of heat on your heels halfway through a two-day trek that means blisters are on their way, but with the X Ultra 4, that worry is gone. The Ultra X 4’s address blister and chafing fears with a breathable lining that prevents moisture build-up and friction, and a contoured mold avoids pressure points and makes my feet feel cradled instead of crushed.

While on the trail, even getting a little wet can be dangerous, so one of the most essential items that need to be in any hiker’s backpack is a rain shell- and the same goes for your feet! Gore-Tex technology is the gold standard when it comes to waterproofing gear, which is why that is exactly what the X Ultra 4 is equipped with, keeping feet dry against rain or the occasional river crossing slip.

Part of enjoying the great outdoors is staying safe out there, and the X Ultra 4 keeps me ready for whatever the trail throws my way.

