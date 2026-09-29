FALLEN HERO Firefighter, 27, Dies in Horrific BASE Jump Accident Colleagues have paid tribute to the man as someone who “was known for his infectious smile, kind-heartedness, and his free-spirited nature.” carlo alberto conti/Getty Images

A 27-year-old firefighter has died after plunging 700 feet when a BASE jump in Utah went horribly wrong. Gabe Reilly fell to his death on Sunday morning after his wingsuit failed to open at Millville Canyon in Cache County, according to the fire department in Salt Lake City. Colleagues have paid tribute to Reilly as someone “known for his infectious smile, kind-heartedness, and his free-spirited nature.” They added that “Gabe’s commitment to the department, his fellow firefighters, and the community will not be forgotten.” Reilly, whose father was also a firefighter before retiring in 2024, had joined the department four years ago. He’s been described as a “seasoned jumper” and was participating in the extreme sport with a group of up to ten others. His death follows those of two other BASE jumpers in Utah earlier in June, including Andy Lewis, a stuntman who performed with Madonna during the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show.

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