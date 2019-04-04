Samantha Bee Brutally Mocks Joe Biden’s Apology Video

Former Vice President Joe Biden released his bizarre apology video—following multiple allegations of inappropriate touching—just in time for Samantha Bee to share his response on Wednesday night’s Full Frontal. And it was really something.

“A lot of people are talking about Joe Biden’s video about the way his physical touch has made women and men uncomfortable,” Bee said at the end of her show before playing a series of clips in which Biden seemed to act out the way he would shake hands, hug and “grab men and women by the shoulders and say, ‘You can do this.’”

“I, for one, think he’s being sincere,” Bee said. Then, making a series of increasingly lewd hand gestures, she added, “If we’re going to move forward, we need to weigh the issues, we need to tweak the conversation.”

“By sharing his message on Twitter, Joe Biden is showing us there’s more than one way to reach voters,” she continued. “There could be two ways and for some folks even three,” she said, demonstrating with her fingers. “Not me, though, I’m fine with two.”

“If Democrats can come together, we can pound the opposition, we can nail this election, really get in there,” Bee said. “You know, everyone makes mistakes sometimes. Let’s give each other the benefit of the doubt.”

Making her fingers into two pairs of interlocking scissors, she concluded, “Let’s do this together.”