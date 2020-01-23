Early in her weekly show Wednesday night, Samantha Bee played a clip of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) telling Fox News that he thinks not calling witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial is the “right thing to do.”

“And if anyone’s an expert on witnesses not talking about the crimes they saw, it’s Jim Jordan,” the Full Frontal host said, putting up a headline about how the congressman allegedly knew about sexual abuse at Ohio State and said nothing.

That was a preview of what was to come later in the opening segment when Bee took a closer look at President Trump’s defense team “Continuing his tradition of appointing only the best, Trump’s defenders include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz and Jim Jordan,” she said. “It’s a virtual dream team of rape culture.”

Bee ran through their troubling resumes, including Starr’s tenure as president of the Christian Baylor University. “Just to be clear, when Jesus said to ‘turn the other cheek,’ he didn’t mean away from people getting assaulted,” she said.

And there’s Dershowitz who once called statutory rape an “outdated concept.” Bee added, “In Dershowitz’s defense, it’s not like he was close friends with notorious pedophile and didn’t-kill-himself-er Jeffrey Epstein. Oh no, I’m sorry, he totally was.”

“It is infuriating that these three men are allowed to show their faces in polite society, much less defend the captain of the rape culture all-star team,” she said. “Look, the impeachment case isn’t about sexual assault. But for women and survivors it is horrifying to see these men congeal together to protect each other.”

The host ended the segment by predicting that when this is all over, Jordan, Starr and Deshowitz might just start their own rapist-defending law firm: “The only law firm whose phone number is 911.”

