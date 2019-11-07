Samantha Bee Embarrasses Chuck Todd for Terrible Election Take

Samantha Bee opened her weekly late-night show with some “good news” for a change Wednesday night.

“Democrats just picked up a governorship in a state as red as Trump’s face when he heard about this,” the Full Frontal host said of Andy Beshear’s apparent win over incumbent Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

After playing a clip of President Trump saying, “If you lose, they’ll say Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world… you can’t let that happen to me!” at a rally for Bevin the night before his loss, Bee added, “Turns out they can.”

“This is Trump’s worst nightmare come true,” she continued. “Well, second worst, after the one where he’s chased by stairs and salads.”

From there, Bee moved on to some of the other big wins for Democrats this week. “Turns out suburban white ladies are starting to turn on the party of the guy who is facing two separate lawsuits from women this week who say he sexually assaulted them.”

“But wait, weren’t Democrats supposed to be doomed at the polls for impeaching the president?” she asked. “That’s what I heard from incredibly correct man Chuck Todd.”

On Election Day this week, NBC News’ political director predicted that if Republican governors swept their races, “you will have nothing but impeachment to thank.”

“Once again, Chuck Todd’s as wrong as his facial hair,” Bee joked in response.

