Sam Bee: George and Kellyanne Are ‘Getting Off’ on Public Feud

Samantha Bee has made her views about Kellyanne Conway known in the past. This week, she took a long, hard look at the White House counselor’s relationship with her Trump-hating husband.

“We all know Kellyanne Conway,” Bee said on Wednesday’s Full Frontal. “She’s both the first woman to ever lead a presidential campaign to victory and an intrepid time traveler who must carry the burden that she alone created the Bowling Green Massacre. But while Kellyanne has made a lucrative career of spitting into Jake Tapper’s mouth on behalf of Donald Trump, her husband, lawyer, and Martin Short character George Conway has not been shy about hating her boss.”

“To be fair, it’s natural for couples to disagree on issues,” the host added. But while she and her husband Jason Jones keep their internal debates private, she said, “Kellyanne and George Conway make their disagreements public for everyone to see. It’s hard to see how a couple could tear each other down like that in public and still be happily married. It’s almost like, oh my god, they’re getting off on this, aren’t they?”

As Bee put it, “The Twitter feuding doesn’t put a kink in their relationship, it is the kink in their relationship.” She imagined them going after each other all day online and then coming home and getting “nasty” with Trump as “the third in their cyber-threesome.”

“You’d think that a feud between her husband and her boss would be deeply upsetting to Kellyanne Conway—to which I say, she loves it,” Bee said later, calling her defense of Trump over her own husband a “new level of psychological foreplay.”

Bee insisted that she is not trying to “kink-shame” the Conways, she just wishes they would keep their conflict “behind closed doors.” Plus, she’s worried this is all building towards something “truly disgusting: their own Fox News show.”