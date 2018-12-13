One week after she took aim at Sean Hannity’s blatant lies about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Samantha Bee came for the whole Fox News family on Wednesday following the launch of the network’s deeply problematic new online streaming service.

“While Trump is holed up in his bedroom feeling sorry for himself, he has an exciting new entertainment option to sustain his ego and plumpen his rage boner,” the Full Frontal host told viewers. “Fox Nation!”

“It’s like television, grandpa, but you get it on the smaller screen you use for writing racism on Facebook,” Bee said. “It takes America’s favorite news channel and adds the one thing it’s always been lacking: the thoughtful restraint of the internet.” The New York Times has called it “Netflix for conservatives,” or as the host said, it’s “for people who like Netflix but wish its World War II documentaries weren’t so mean to the Nazis.”

“What all of their programming has in common is the Fox worldview that this is our country and others are taking it away from us,” Bee added. “But if you watch every Fox Nation show, as I forced my staffers to do right before they quit, you’ll find that some of its nauseating ‘resent-ertainment’ is actually fun to watch.” She highlighted shows in which Laura Ingraham talks about the news with “some rando” named Raymond and 10 Minute Justice “starring a woman you’d see in a sci-fi movie advocating for public executions” Jeanine Pirro.

“Of course, Fox Nation wouldn’t be complete without its newest rising star,” Bee said, referring to the one and only Tomi Lahren, who ranted on her new show about the backlash to Melania Trump’s red Christmas trees. “Yes, we shouldn’t look down on people for their tree color,” she said. “That’s what skin color is for.”

“Watching Fox Nation, you can’t help wondering, who is this for?” Bee asked. “Fox already cranks out its talking points 24 hours a day on two channels. Who could possibly have time to watch more than 48 hours a day of cable news?” After President Trump’s photo appeared on screen, she said, “OK, I’ll give you that one,” before asking, “Why would anyone else tune in? It turns out Fox Nation stops live-streaming in the evening right around the time Fox News switches from its semi-legitimate news programming to its primetime must-race-bait TV lineup.”

“Thanks to Fox Nation, viewers can now gorge themselves on Fox’s toxic slop all day without ingesting the traces of nutrients that might contradict the right-wing narrative,” the host said. “It’s just pure substance-free propaganda squirted right down your slobber hole. On top of that, it’s a great way for Fox to squeeze a few extra bucks from all the olds who sign up but forget to unsubscribe before they die.”