Samantha Bee Is Terrified of ‘Trump 2.0’ Ron DeSantis

“Folks, after five years of the living hell that was the 2020 election, the 2024 presidential election is finally getting into gear,” Samantha Bee said at the top of her show Wednesday night. “And sweet American Jesus, we may already have a frontrunner for the Republican nomination!”

No, she wasn’t talking about Donald Trump, but rather Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who shocked the political world this week when he edged out the former president in a conservative straw poll.

Given his surprisingly strong showing, the Full Frontal host spent several minutes examining DeSantis’ “Trumpian ability to weaponize the white resentment and culture war hysteria that drive Republican voters,” all while being “35 percent less likely to trip over his own dick while trying to enact horrible policies.”

From there, Bee broke down the various “racist laws” DeSantis has pushed during his time as governor of Florida, as well as the anti-trans legislation he signed on the first day of Pride Month.

“Governor Ron DeSantis, please look into my eyes and eat shit,” she said. “You’re one of the worst governors in Florida history and they had Jeb Bush and Nosferatu,” aka Rick Scott.

“Ron DeSantis isn’t exactly a genius, but even a slightly less dumb, more competent version of Trump could be very dangerous!” Bee concluded. “Whether his agenda is passed or not, DeSantis still wins by signaling his MAGA values to a base that may be eager for a Trump 2.0, minus some of the bugs of the defective first version.”

