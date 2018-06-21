Samantha Bee: ‘Mommy and Me Jails’ Are Not the Answer

“If like most people you’ve been feeling a little uncomfortable this week with our new pre-K prisons, good news: The president has fixed it with the next worst thing,” Samantha Bee said at the top of her show Wednesday night.

“Yay, no more baby internment camps,” the Full Frontal host said after playing footage of President Trump signing his new executive order. “Just regular internment camps. Cool, that’s what we call a win in 2018!”

Bee, who was the first late-night host to fully take on Trump’s family separation policy, said she was happy that “theoretically these kids are going to stay with their parents,” but added, “Mommy and me jails are not a solution.” Instead of #keepfamiliestogether, she suggested activists should have been using “#keepfamiliestogetherbutnotinjailyoumonsterswhatiswrongwithyou.”

“Any solution to this problem has to start with the premise that children should not go to jail,” she added. “I know, I know, I’m such a radical leftist.”

Bee spent much of the rest of her opening segment going after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who she said we all learned is “fjull of shjit.”

“Look how she and the rest of Trump’s lady brigade act like the press are evil monster for asking them about their own policy,” she said, referring to Nielsen, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kellyanne Conway. “Here’s the thing, these women are complicit, but the family separation policy comes from these guys,” Bee added of Trump, Jeff Sessions, John Kelly, and Stephen Miller, who have “mostly been nowhere to be seen this week.”

“Yell at Kirstjen Nielsen all you want,” she continued. “And I have and I will continue to do so, but you should be yelling at them too.”