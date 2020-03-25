Samantha Bee on Making Comedy Amidst ‘Unimaginable’ Tragedy

The first episode of Full Frontal to air during our collective quarantine opens with a beautiful view of a peaceful forest. Samantha Bee calmly approaches the camera holding a small bouquet of daffodils.

“Look, I know it’s easy to feel down right now,” she says. “I mean, of course it is, that’s only natural. But if I can pass on the immortal words of my beloved grandmother, ‘this too shall pass.’ The seasons are changing, the brook is babbling, the birds are chirping.” Letting out a deep sigh, she adds, “Guys, I think we’re gonna be alright.”

After “20 minutes later” appears on the screen, the forest is covered in snow and Bee is shouting, “What the fuck is happening?! Why are you doing this to us?! I’m sorry I called the president’s daughter a—” The video cuts out and the opening credits begin before she can let out the final word of that sentence.