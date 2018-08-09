Samantha Bee Predicts Don Jr. Will ‘Bring Down Trump’s Presidency’

Paul Manafort may be the one on trial this week, but Samantha Bee thinks it will be Donald Trump Jr. who could bring on the president’s ultimate downfall.

“Trump seems pretty comfortable letting Manafort twist in the wind,” the Full Frontal host said on Wednesday, “but would he do the same thing to his own flesh and blood? It kinda seems like it.”

This past weekend, the president finally admitted that he knew all along that his “wonderful” son’s Trump Tower meeting with Russian operatives was about getting dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“It must have been a shocking moment for Don Jr. when his father threw him under the bus,” Bee said. “He probably thought, ‘Oh my god, Dad knows I exist! We shouldn’t be surprised to see Trump’s least favorite non-Tiffany child at the center of this scandal because he’s at the center of pretty much every Trump scandal. If Donald Trump is the Death Star, Don Jr. is the exhaust port.”

For the rest of her opening segment, Bee examined how Trump Jr. has “further befouled his dad’s already soiled name,” from his “shady business empire” to his massive conflicts of interest. “Of course, of all the Trump scandals that Donny has bungled into, none is more important/stupid than his interactions with Russia.”

Noting that Trump Jr. even met alleged Russian agent Maria Butina at an NRA dinner before the 2016 election, Bee said, “Any time there was collusion going on, Donny was there. He shows up everywhere. He’s like the Forrest Gump of collusion.”

“This sad, sticky wad of congealed hair gel has spent his whole life seeking his dad’s approval and failing at it,” Bee concluded. “And now he might be the one to bring down Trump’s presidency. So keep up the good work, buddy, we’re all rooting for you.”