Samantha Bee Lays Into Ted Cruz: ‘Shut the Fuck Up, Bitch!’

Samantha Bee began this week’s episode of Full Frontal by returning to a topic she probably hoped she would never have to discuss again: Brett Kavanaugh’s penis. Or as cable news has been calling it all week, his “genitalia.”

“First off, this fucking sucks,” the host said. “Secondly, you're the news, just say penis. Why are you say saying ‘genitalia?’ That sounds like 20 dicks. It sounds like a rat king of dicks.”

After new allegations against the Supreme Court Justice emerged in the new book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, this past week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went on ABC’s This Week to dismiss any and all concerns about his behavior.

“At the end of the day, the American people made a judgment that the evidence wasn't there, the corroboration wasn't there,” Cruz told George Stephanopoulos, adding, “At some point, they just have to let the anger go and recognize that the democratic process actually moves on. And I think it's time for them to do that.”

“Oh, should I let the anger go? Should I calm down? Should I smile more?” a furious Bee asked Cruz. “Shut the fuck up, bitch!”

“The American people didn't get to make a judgment on this,” she continued. “The Senate did and they decided not to do a proper investigation. So yeah, as long as an alleged sexual assaulter is ruling our laws about my body, I remain vexed.”

Bee also addressed the controversy over a New York Times excerpt from the new book that initially left out the detail that friends of Kavanaugh’s accuser say she did not remember the incident. Along with the “god awful” tweet that began with “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun...” the host said, “These were huge fuck ups for The New York Times.” But she lamented the fact that those “fuck ups” allowed Fox News to “deflect, focusing on editorial errors instead of the information.”

“Interesting that Fox & Friends believes the victim who doesn't remember, but not the ones who do,” Bee said. “Though, to be fair, I can't recall Fox & Friends ever doing anything in good faith or anything good at all, except that one time Tucker Carlson fell asleep on air.” She added, “I’ve always wondered how Tucker Carlson sleeps and the answer is on television.”

For more, listen to Samantha Bee on The Last Laugh podcast below: