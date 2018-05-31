Samantha Bee Tears Into ‘Feckless Cunt’ Ivanka Trump

Samantha Bee really did not want to talk about Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets on Full Frontal this week.

“We’re going to talk about racism and I just popped an Ambien, so buck up everyone!” she said at the top of her show as Barr’s photograph flashed briefly on the screen behind her. “Believe it or not, something even more important was on Twitter this week.”

Bee was talking about the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their parents after they cross into the United States. “Tearing children away from their parents is so evil it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about,” from Taken to Finding Nemo.

The host actually admitted that Trump was “half right” when he blamed the policy on Democrats. “No, Donald Trump didn’t invent this issue, he’s just making it so much worse.”

“So now, after decades of ignoring the issue, Americans are finally paying attention,” the host said later. “Well, most of us.”

That brought Bee to Ivanka Trump, who came under fire this past weekend for posting a loving picture of herself with her son amid the reports about the forced separation of families by her father’s regime.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless cunt!”

“He listens to you,” she continued. “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”