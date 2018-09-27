Samantha Bee Goes Nuclear on GOP for ‘Slut-Shaming’ Kavanaugh Accusers

In the week since Samantha Bee reminded Republicans that “it’s never OK to try to rape somebody—not even in high school,” Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by at least two more women. And yet he’s still on track to become a Supreme Court justice.

After literally lighting a sign that read “this week” on fire, the Full Frontal host said, “Watching the sexual-assaulter-in-chief do some classic victim-blaming is just one of the reasons I have been setting fires with my mind this week. But all the fires are inspired by Supreme Court nominee and man who definitely wears a popped collar under his robes, Brett Kavanaugh.”

From there, the host played news reports detailing the “horrific allegations” from Julie Swetnick, the third woman to come out with sexual-assault allegations against the nominee. “Of course, when the GOP heard the latest accusation, they immediately withdrew Kavanaugh’s nomination,” Bee said. “I’m just kidding! They fired up the old slut-shaming machine.”

Everyone from Sen. Lindsey Graham to Kavanaugh’s personal lawyer Beth Wilkinson spent the afternoon publicly attacking Swetnick for continuing to attend parties where alleged “gang rapes” were happening. To Graham, Bee asked, “Why did your friends at Fox keep showing up at work while Roger Ailes was hamburger-dicking everyone?”

Moving on to the allegations by Kavanaugh’s Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez, Bee asked, “How was this lady’s story not enough? Even if she’d been the only accuser, we should want a Supreme Court justice who definitely never shoved his penis in someone’s face.”

“We, as a nation, can do better,” she added, calling out senior Republican staffers who learned about Ramirez’s story last week but tried to “accelerate the timing of the vote instead of investigating.” Bee wondered, “Why would Republicans try to rush his nomination through faster when they found out about more allegations? That’s like realizing you have diarrhea and rushing away from the bathroom. It’s not really the right analogy, I just really hope Mitch McConnell has diarrhea today.”

But the most “rage-inducing” thing that happened this week, Bee said, was Kavanaugh’s “soft-lit, gentle, triggering-as-fuck” interview on Fox News Monday night. “OK, bitch, please don’t try to act like you went to high school in an episode of Veggie Tales when your own yearbook says you were a member of something called the ‘100 Kegs or Bust’ club,” Bee said. “Somehow, I don’t think it was 100 kegs of platonic friendship.”

“Whatever Kavanaugh did to women in high school and college, a great way to persuade us that he’s not that guy anymore would be to stop gaslighting women now,” Bee said. “As you can probably tell, I’m having a little trouble controlling my rage this week.”

“It’s not a great week to be an American woman,” she continued. “As of the moment I’m taping this show, I don’t know if Kavanaugh is going to withdraw from the nomination or if the GOP is going to crown him king of the good boys. If they do, Americans are going to have to live for decades knowing that there’s an accused sexual predator on the Supreme Court. Well, you know, more decades. At least Clarence Thomas will have a friend on the court who he can share a coke with.”