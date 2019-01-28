Samantha Markle Plans Two Explosive Books On Meghan

Meghan Markle’s estranged and troublesome half sister has announced she will publish not one but two explosive books about her royal sister this spring, as she seeks to use the occasion of the birth of Meghan’s child to renew her hateful campaign against her sibling.

Samantha Markle —who suffers from multiple sclerosis and has been wheelchair-bound for several years—tweeted yesterday from her private twitter account: “ I couldn’t help but let it slip! There are actually two books coming out! ‘In The Shadows Of The Duchess I and II.’”

The news that Samantha has extended her spiteful tome (initially titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister) into a two-volume work is unlikely to be received with joy at the Palace.

However courtiers would be well advised to start urgently considering the best strategy to protect Meghan from her sister’s relentless efforts to shame and embarrass her.

Samantha’s aim to to use the media interest around the birth of Meghan’s first kid—expected in late April—has been clear for some time now, and it is not enough for the palace to simply sit back and pretend it’s not happening.

Samantha has made extravagant claims for the book, saying it will be the “total truth” about Meghan’s life and that she is “holding nothing back.”

She has also said, “The book covers everything that goes on behind the scenes that the world does not know and trust me there is a lot.”

Samantha, like the wicked fairy godmother in Sleeping Beauty who curses the princess after not being invited to a christening, began work on the book(s) in revenge against Meghan after it became clear she was to be excluded from the Meghan’s wedding.

Samantha has used Twitter and media interviews to launch a shocking series of attacks on Meghan since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

Among her most appalling attacks on Meghan, Samantha, 54, claimed that she would hold Meghan responsible if their father suddenly died and said that, “Diana would be ashamed” of her treatment of their father, after Meghan broke off contact with him.

She was due to take part in U.K. version of the show Big Brother but pulled out at the last minute.

Samantha, despite her last name (and, it should be noted, she renamed herself Markle after spending most of her life known as Samantha Grant) has little credibility.

This weekend, a radio interviewer hung up on her after saying her book was a ‘marketing trick’ that should really be called, ‘My Boring Life.’

Meghan’s team have quietly briefed that Meghan has been estranged from her sister (they share the same father, the problematic Thomas Markle) for over ten years, however Samantha claims that she and Meghan were close when they were younger but that Meghan dumped her when she got a job on the TV show Suits.