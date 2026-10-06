LIFE-CHANGING Woman Shares Dramatic Photos From Before and After Thigh Surgery The Instagram-famous mother of three lost 260 pounds before undergoing the procedure. Instagram/smaller_sam.pcos

Influencer Samantha Milton, 29, has revealed the jaw-dropping results of her lipedema reduction surgery.

The mother of three has shared her journey of weighing 400, losing 260 pounds, and undergoing multiple skin removal surgeries afterward on social media.

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On Sunday, Oct. 4, she showed the results of her latest procedure.

Samantha Milton showed her legs before and 10 days after her surgery. Instagram/smaller_sam.pcos

The influencer, who has over 5 million followers, goes by Smaller Sam PCOS on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares recipes and her journey with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), formerly known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

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PMOS is a hormonal imbalance caused by the ovaries, affecting around 15 percent of women. It can, among other symptoms, cause infertility and contribute to obesity, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

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Despite her incredible weight loss and a medial thigh lift that removed fat and excess skin from her thighs, Milton showed lumps in her thighs to the camera.

Milton suffers from lipedema, a medical condition that causes fat buildup in the lower body that isn’t affected by weight loss and can be painful.

Lipedema is thought to be connected to hormones, like PMOS, and it almost exclusively affects women. According to some estimates, 17 percent of lipedema patients are women with PMOS.

At the start of the video, Milton was showing her thighs from behind while wearing shorts. She explained that her surgeon, Dr. Joseph Michaels, would perform liposuction of lipedema tissue from her thighs and calves and address her loose skin.

Samantha Milton showing her legs before and after her lipedema reduction procedure. Instagram/smaller_sam.pcos

When Milton showed her body again, 10 days after her surgery, she grew visibly emotional.

“I’m still extremely swollen, especially on the left side because this is where I had more lipedema pocketing,” she said. Looking at her reflection in wonder, she added, “I have truly never in my life seen my legs this smooth.”

In the comments, she wrote that the results made her feel “like a lifetime of insecurity and blame has been lifted.”

Samantha Milton grew emotional as she showed her results, saying she had never seen her legs so smooth. Instagram/smaller_sam.pcos

Milton captioned the video, which at the time of writing has 2 million views, “Update: 10 days post Lipedema Reduction with a ‘banana roll’ lift after losing 260 lbs 🥹 I’m still swollen and bruised, but I’m already so happy with my results!! I’ve never seen my legs look like this before.”

Commenters were thrilled for Milton over her “amazing” results.

One popular comment read, “This is incredible. So happy for you.”

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