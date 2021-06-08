Mom of Liam ‘Little Zion’ Husted Is Nabbed by FBI After Grisly Forest Discovery

The mother of a 7-year-old boy found dead in a forest near Las Vegas was arrested on Tuesday morning in Denver, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was picked up by an FBI task force and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas. Moreno is suspected of murdering her son Liam Husted of San Jose, California.

Husted’s body was found by Las Vegas police in a forest in late May. He was dubbed “Little Zion” until authorities were able to use DNA to identify him this week. A murder warrant was issued for Moreno shortly after his body was identified.

This story will be updated.