The VMA Break-Up Show: New Girlfriend, New Tats, New Tune, Same Old Miley Cyrus

Not for Miley Cyrus a dignified silence over her recent breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth.

Instead, the songstress enthusiastically publicized her separation at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards with a song, a tattoo, a barely-there outfit and a tabloid-ready same-sex kiss.

The song was her mournful new breakup track; “Slide Away” with subtle lyrics such as: “Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust,” and references to “whiskey and pills” which seem a pointed reference to allegations that her ex was a committed party boy (which Hemsworth’s camp refutes), as does the new song’s artwork.

The tattoo was a fresh inking on her arm, featuring a line from ’80s band The Pixies lesser known track ‘The Thing’: “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free,” not, as some might have expected, the more famous Pixies’ line: “Where is my mind?”

The outfit, a fuck-you breakup dress, was a skimpy black number which was described as being on the point of malfunction only by commentators who failed to understand that its primary purpose was to generate attention rather than to actually cover key areas of Miley’s body.

The kiss, of course, was for Miley’s new partner, Kaitlynn Carter, who is in the midst of her own breakup with her longtime beau and co-star on reality show The Hills, Brody Jenner (son of Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner).

Carter, 30, dressed demurely in jeans and a sweater, was photographed walking into the venue with Cyrus, 26, and shared a ‘sweet kiss’ with her backstage according to Page Six, which sounds significantly more restrained than a reported West Hollywood Soho House make-out session during which, witnesses said, the lovers were “basically having sex.”

The couple first declared themselves an item on Instagram during a yacht trip on Italy’s Lake Como, during the course of which they were photographed embracing passionately on the deck of their boat.