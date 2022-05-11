Score a One Year Membership to Sam’s Club and a $10 E-Gift Card for Just $15

When it comes to savings, warehouse stores like Sam’s Club and Costco already provide some of the best deals around. With larger-sized products at near wholesale prices, you can buy all of the items you need in higher volumes and at lower per-item prices. Over the course of a year, those savings can really begin to add up with specific bulk purchases lasting for several months at a minimum.

However, the one caveat to Sam’s Club is that it requires a yearly membership in order to shop there. This membership usually costs around $55 per year. Right now, you can score a one-year membership to Sam’s Club for just $15, which is a savings of over 70 percent. Plus, you will receive a $10 e-gift card to the store alongside your purchase. This will allow you to reap the benefits of shopping at the warehouse store without having to fork over such an expensive membership fee. While the initial savings on the membership will make a difference, the year of savings as a member will be what makes it worth it.

1 Year Sam's Club Membership and $10 E-Gift Card Buy at Citizen Goods $ 15

