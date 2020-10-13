Score a Samsung Galaxy Tablet While It’s on Sale

Score a Samsung Galaxy Tab for almost $100 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab has a 10.1-inch display, immersive surround sound, and storage to save all of your favorite songs, movies, and photos.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Whatever you use a tablet for, whether it’s a partial laptop replacement, for watching TV, or just reading, it’s undeniable—they’ve become a part of all of our lives. For Prime Day, Samsung is discounting their top-of-class Galaxy Tab, which features an immersive display, and optimal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Down From $277 Buy on Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.