Score a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $60 Off Today

Smartwatches are always a tough item to pull the trigger on. They are wearable technology that may not feel absolutely necessary if you already have a smartphone or laptop you use often. However, smartwatches can become the easiest and most convenient way to check notifications, responds to texts and emails or even monitor health statistics.

On Amazon today, you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $240; $60 off the listed price. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with LTE connectivity, ECG heart monitoring, sleep tracking and is completely waterproof. For someone who is as likely to forget I’m wearing a watch while getting into the shower as I am, this could make all the difference. The watch is being sold today for the right price, so if you were on the fence about buying one, here is your sign to do so. -Tom Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Buy at Amazon $ 240 Free Shipping | Free Returns

