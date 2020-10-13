Upgrade Your TV with a Samsung QLED, 25% Off for Prime Day

Samsung makes some of the best TVs out there, and they’re discounted big for Prime Day.

Looking to upgrade your TV? Samsung’s QLED lineup is a good place to start. Not only do they have unrivaled picture quality thanks to their QLED tech, they also have Alexa built in. That means you don’t even have to pick up the remote to change the channel. Which is good, because you won’t be able to take your eyes off this display for a second.

Samsung Q900TS 65-inch TV

Down From $5500

Samsung Q90T 55-inch TV

Down From $1598

Samsung Q60T Series 50-inch TV

Down From $650

Samsung Q50 32-inch TV

Down From $500

