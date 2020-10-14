Hear That? That’s the Sound of Samsung’s Soundbar Going on Sale

Complete with a wireless subwoofer attachment, this soundbar will upgrade your sound to cinematic quality in no time.

Just because you haven’t been to the movies lately doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy cinematic sound at home. Samsung’s Channel Soundbar is on sale for Prime Day and it comes with a Wireless Subwoofer, to boot. That means you won’t miss a thing. Ditch your TV’s crumby internal speakers and enjoy sound that will take your breath away. You can thank us later.

Samsung Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Down From $256

Buy on Amazon$185

