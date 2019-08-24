Samsung’s New Security Camera Can Tell the Difference Between a Person and an Object

Samsung is taking its expertise in all things television and putting it into home security. The SmartThings Camera is Samsung’s newest offering, helping to usher in an age of advanced, at-home security technology .

The full 1080p video of the SmartThings Cam has built-in infrared LED night vision and two-way audio, plus the ability to tell the difference between a person and an object. But can it tell the difference between my dog and the pillow he sleeps on for six hours? That remains to be seen. Like similar security cameras on the market, it can easily be synced to your smartphone or tablet for keeping tabs on things. But, the added benefit of staying within the Samsung ecosystem is if you have, say, a Samsung TV, you can sync it to play right from there. Or, if you, for some reason, have Samsung’s fridge with a TV built into the door, you bet you can get your security camera footage to play there, too. Nothing like checking on your kids while checking on your groceries, right?

You get free 24-hour cloud storage for up to four cameras, with the option to upgrade to the SmartThings Video Premium plan that includes 30-day rolling storage. You’ll get two-way, enhanced encryption so that your data is secure and the SmartThings app is available on both Android and iOs. | Get it on Amazon >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.