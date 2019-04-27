Shooting at San Diego Area Synagogue, Children Among the Injured

At least one person was killed and four people injured, including children, following a mass shooting at a San Diego area synagogue, local officials said.

The San Diego Sheriff's Office said that a man is in custody and being question by investigators, and “we don’t believe there are any other suspects,” a spokesperson told The Daily Beast. The man’s name has not been released.

The FBI office in San Diego said agents are working with local officials.

According to a preliminary investigation, deputies responded to Chabad of Poway just before 11:30 a.m PST after reports that a man with a gun opened fire at the synagogue, the San Diego Sheriff's Office said. It was not immediately clear if the shooting took place inside or outside the building.

Police believe the a man walked into the Chabad synagogue and “started shooting” resulting in “a lot of injuries” in various degrees, the spokesperson said.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told NBC that at five people transported to Palomar Medical Center and one person is dead.

CNN reported that one of the victims is Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein who was conducting service at the time and that he suffered hand injuries after being shot in the hand. His condition is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson at the Palomar Medical Center Poway confirmed to The Daily Beast the hospital received four patients, but only one trauma patient from a shooting at the Poway synagogue. Multiple reports said that two children were among the injured.

The Chabad center was founded in 1986 as a congregation “for Jews of all backgrounds who want to learn more about their Jewish roots,” according to their website.

The shooting comes on the last day of passover. According to the event announcement on the synagogue’s website, they were hosting a Passover Holiday Celebration that began at 11 a.m. and was set to end at 7 p.m. with a final Passover meal.

“Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” read a tweet from the San Diego County Sheriff Office twitter account.

The shooting falls exactly six months after nearly a dozen people were shot and killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue during morning services.

The shooter, Robert Bowers, 46, entered the Tree of Life synagogue just after 10 a.m, reportedly shouting “all Jews must die” before opening fire and killing 11 people.

This story is developing.