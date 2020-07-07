This Is the Most Stylish Face Mask I Own

To me, wearing a mask is like wearing a helmet while riding a bike. It’s something you should always do (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise), but you can undeniably feel a little dorky doing it, especially if your helmet isn’t doing you any favors. A stylish face mask isn’t something I thought I’d come across, even though I’ve been searching for a mask for pretty much every occasion. Whether that’s running, hanging out, or taking trips to the grocery store, pretty much anything I do these days requires a specified mask. And while I have some favorites, I wouldn’t signify any of them as “cool.” That is, until I tried this mask out.

The Sanctuary mask is both fashionable and comfortable. They come in a pack of five, which is nice, since they aren’t machine washable. They are made with a 100% cotton muslin with a double inner layer, and come with a fabric filter made of 100% polypropylene. They feel soft on your face and are extremely breathable. The pack of five has five different prints, a few different camo options and a paisley bandana look (my personal favorite). They also have nose wires to help keep them snug and in place on your face, so they don’t shift around all the time. With each purchase, Sanctuary will provide masks to organizations in need as well.

If you’re looking for a stylish mask, I can’t recommend this one enough. I’ve been grabbing this mask over my other ones more and more recently because it just looks so cool.

5 Pack Face Masks Buy on Sanctuary $ 28

