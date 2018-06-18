Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Was Afraid of Him’

Sandra Bullock has spoken out about the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

The star of the all-female blockbuster heist film Ocean’s 8 says that although she never worked with the influential movie mogul she “was afraid of him.”

She says: “I only heard what Harvey wanted people to hear, and that made me so fucking angry. People would say, ‘Well, you know how she got that role? She fucked Harvey.’ I would say, ‘Shut the fuck up. You don’t know that.’ Then, later, to find out that woman was brutally attacked... They didn’t sleep with Harvey. Harvey wanted you to think that.”

Bullock tells the Times she was “really, really scared” when the first “brave people” came out to accuse Weinstein.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing, but fuck, fuck, fuck, what if it doesn’t work? Please God, let it not swing the other way,’” she recalled thinking. “We’re in such uncharted territory right now. I’ve seen a lot of fear and a lot of men of a certain generation not understanding.”