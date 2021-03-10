British Cop Arrested in Search for Missing Woman

A British police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard, a London woman who has been missing for a week.

The Metropolitan Police on Wednesday said the officer, who has been identified as a 40-year-old serving in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive. Authorities said Everard went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham at about 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

“The fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing. I understand there will be significant public concern but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work,” Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said Wednesday.

Police said the officer, who has not yet been identified, was detained at an address in Kent on Tuesday. An unidentified woman was also arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both individuals have each been taken into custody at a London police station.

Investigators do not think the officer was on duty at the time Everard vanished.

Everard was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on March 3 leaving her friend’s house in southwest London on a doorbell camera. Police say she was seen crossing Clapham Common, which is among the countless areas around London and Kent investigators have scoured over the last week.

A home in Deal was also searched in the investigation, where officers were seen removing cars from the property and taking photos of the garage, according to SkyNews. It is not immediately clear if anything was taken or found in the home.

“This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast-moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah,” Metropolitan Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin. “We have seen an overwhelming response from the public and I repeat my request for anyone with information that may be relevant to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”