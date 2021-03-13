Sarah Everard’s Murder Is Every Woman’s Worst-Case Scenario

The murder of Sarah Everard in the U.K. is an extreme, devastating example of what women face every day. Even if we’re not harassed outside, we’re still always prepared for it.

Alaina Demopoulos

The keychain was made of glitter resin and looked like something I would have owned in the ’90s: a sparkly cat face with big eyes and stumpy whiskers. Cute, I thought. Then its owner, a woman I met while volunteering, showed me how the sharp edges of the cat’s ears doubled as a self-defense weapon.

“Kitty claws,” she offered in a peppy, friendly voice, before miming how she’d stab an attacker, no hesitation.

Since I was a teenager, my attempts to stay safe have looked like that cat keychain—sweet, creative, maybe a little frivolous.