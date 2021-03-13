Sarah Everard’s Murder Is Every Woman’s Worst-Case Scenario

The keychain was made of glitter resin and looked like something I would have owned in the ’90s: a sparkly cat face with big eyes and stumpy whiskers. Cute, I thought. Then its owner, a woman I met while volunteering, showed me how the sharp edges of the cat’s ears doubled as a self-defense weapon.

“Kitty claws,” she offered in a peppy, friendly voice, before miming how she’d stab an attacker, no hesitation.

Since I was a teenager, my attempts to stay safe have looked like that cat keychain—sweet, creative, maybe a little frivolous.