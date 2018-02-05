Sarah Ferguson Will Be at Harry’s Wedding, Report Says

Donald Trump may be persona non grata at Prince Harry’s wedding, but it seems controversial aunt Sarah Ferguson will be invited to attend the big day after all, in an effort to draw a line under a family row that has divided the British royal family for decades.

The Daily Express reports that Fergie, Prince Andrew’s ex who earned the undying ire of the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, will be invited to attend the wedding on May 19 in Windsor.

It had been previously assumed that she would not be present due to Philip’s reluctance to being in the same room (or, indeed, racetrack) as her.

Fergie was not invited to William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, after she disgraced the family by drunkenly offering to sell access to her former husband to an undercover tabloid reporter.

However, Harry appears to be taking a more conciliatory approach than his brother. Harry is close to Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank.

Fergie told Oprah Winfrey that after she was not invited to William and Kate’s wedding, she sought solace in exotic travel.

She said: “I was not invited, and I chose to go and be in Thailand in a place called Camelia and… the jungle embraced me.”

“I wanted to be there with my girls and… to be getting them dressed and to go as a family.

“And also it was so hard because the last bride up that aisle was me.”

If Ferguson is invited, it will represent a significant victory for her against Prince Philip, who has made no secret of his dislike for his son’s ex-wife.