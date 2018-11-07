Sarah Huckabee Sanders Warns Democrats: Don’t ‘Waste Time’ Investigating Trump

As it become more and more clear that Democrats would, in fact, retake the House of Representatives, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared that the opposing party should not “waste time” investigating President Trump’s various scandals.

If Democrats do win the House, as Fox News first projected, anchor Bret Baier asked Sanders: whether she believes they should focus more on legislation than investigation. “I believe that’s what should happen,” she said. “I think that’s what America wants to see.”

“We have a president that’s willing to work across the aisle to get things done,” Sanders insisted.

“We feel good about where we are in the Senate, but if Democrats take the House they shouldn’t waste time investigating. They should focus on what the people have put them there to do.”

She urged Democrats not to “be the party of resist and obstruct” but rather work with Trump to “solve some of the big problems that we’ve been leading on over the last two years.”

Even as Democrats made major gains in the House, Sanders told Fox that the midterm election results demonstrate that Americans “unanimously say that they're proud of this president and proud what he has done in the two years.”

Any Republican wins, Sanders said, were “100 percent due to the president’s leadership.”