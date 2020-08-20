Just after Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his 2020 running mate, Sarah Palin wrote a surprisingly gracious note of advice to the California senator on her Instagram page. What a difference a week and Fox News makes.

Appearing with Tucker Carlson ahead of Harris’ big speech on night three of the Democratic National Convention, Palin predicted that “the media” would treat the Democratic ticket like “delicate pieces of China” compared to the way she was treated in 2008 when she was running with John McCain on the Republican ticket.

“Looking back, is there anything you could have done to get the kind of coverage that Kamala Harris is getting now?” Carlson asked. “Like you care about equality deep within your soul, that you’re a rockstar, a celebrity, you’re the Dalai Lama reincarnated. Could you have done anything to get that kind of coverage?”

Speaking carefully, Palin replied, “I would not have prostituted myself in terms of changing any of my positions in order to garner better press.” She went on to suggest that she would “gotten a lot better coverage” had she “compromised my convictions,” seeming to imply that Harris has done that, without providing specific examples.

Palin’s comments come shortly after Carlson used his show to spread a sexist smear against Harris that she used a relationship with an older politician to further her own career.

Later in her interview, Palin lashed out at MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Steve Schmidt, both of whom worked on McCain’s 2008 campaign but have since turned away from the Republican Party under Trump. “There was a lot of sabotaging going on, especially at the end of the game there,” she said, calling them “wolves in sheep’s clothing.”