In the latest cold open segment for her Hulu show I Love You, America, Sarah Silverman tries her best to give Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh the benefit of the doubt. Just maybe, she posits, he actually doesn’t remember sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford.

“You’re probably aware that Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault,” Silverman told viewers, “which is bringing the confirmation to a screeching normal pace.”

“Of course Kavanaugh denies the accusation,” she continued, laying out the details of the alleged assault that Ford claims he perpetrated on her more than 35 years ago at a high school party. “It sounds kind of like a John Hughes movie,” Silverman remarked. “Maybe the rapiest of John Hughes movies.”

“If this is true, Kavanaugh doesn’t remember it at all,” she continued. “And, you know, why would he? It was clearly not a life-changing moment for him. But for her it had a lasting effect. And of course it did. She was held down against her will.”

Silverman explained that “adrenaline is released into your body at moments like this,” which is why people remember “exactly where they were” when traumatic news happens, like the 9/11 attacks or “when they found out that Garth Brooks was Chris Gaines.”

Now, Ford’s critics are saying she “did it for attention” and “maybe they’re right,” Silverman said. “Because now that she’s speaking out, she’s gotten so much attention, online and in real life, that she had to move. She had to fucking move. Isn’t that fun?”

“I think she’s doing something really brave,” Silverman added. “And now in this time when we should be thoroughly vetting Kavanaugh, we are vetting her. Someone who is exposing her personal life at the expense of her entire life. And she’s OK with it, because that’s the code she lives by.”

Kavanaugh, on the other hand, “lives by a slightly different code,” she said, pointing to a recently discovered video clip in which he joked, “What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep.”

“I mean, whatever you think of him, you’ve gotta admit, the guy is funny,” Silverman joked.