Two weeks ago, Sarah Silverman began her Hulu show I Love You, America by giving Brett Kavanaugh the benefit of the doubt. Maybe he really “doesn’t remember” sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, she posited. “But for her it had a lasting effect.”

On this week’s show, Silverman was in a far less generous mood.

“Well, our president threw another party for himself,” the comedian said, referring to Donald Trump’s rally in Mississippi Tuesday night, “full of laughs and cheering, all at the expense of a woman who shared her story of sexual assault.” After giving a “trigger warning” for “anyone out there who is human,” Silverman played a short clip of the president openly mocking Ford for supposedly forgetting key details of the alleged attack.

“Ha, ha, ha, fuck you,” Silverman shot back. “You know what? He’s not even worth it. He is a void. He’s unwell, he’s building an incredible case for an insanity plea.”

Instead, she directed her message to “the one group of people who are actually going to make this decision” about whether Kavanaugh gets his lifetime appointment to the highest court in the country. To the senators who are still undecided, she said, “this is no longer a job interview, this is a line in the sand and you have to pick a side and the side is no longer Republican or Democrat.”

“Your vote is a statement,” Silverman continued, “and that statement is either, ‘Hell no, this is not OK, this is not who we are.’ Or it’s telling every woman, every girl, every boy, every person, that what happens to women’s bodies does not matter. That women’s truths don’t matter. That if you get yourself sexually assaulted and if you have the nerve to come forward with it, it is a mistake and the president of the fucking United States will mock you for it—will laugh at you.”

She urged members of the Senate to be “as brave as the woman who came forward at the peril of her entire life” and vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“Sorry this wasn’t funny,” Silverman concluded. “I should smile more.”