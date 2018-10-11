Sarah Silverman is “so fucking sick” of talking about Brett Kavanaugh.

“Honestly, if I think of his frowny pink face and his Pert Plus hair one more time I’m gonna puke,” she said in the opening segment of this week’s I Love You, America.

“God, I wish I could get through to the 52 percent of white women who put Trump in office, but they’re too far gone,” the host added. “So instead I am looking to young people.” After telling viewers that only 23 percent of young people voted in the 2014 midterm election, Silverman said, “I know you don’t want to hear this from me, your Auntie Sarah—who happens to have a cherry bomb of a caboose, by the way—so take it from your buddy, Taylor Swift.”

This week, Taylor Swift broke her long silence on all things political to endorse two Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee. “And it is a very big deal,” Silverman said.

“Because Taylor has a massive amount of reach,” she continued. “She has 112 million Instagram followers. She’s not just a pop star, she has the following of two Italys.” And Republicans’ “knee-jerk reaction,” Silverman added, was to tell the singer to “stay out of politics.”

“You can’t give Kanye a free ticket to the White House and then tell Taylor to stay in her lane,” she said, evoking the particularly egregious Fox News hypocrisy that was on display this week. “They are both tax-paying citizens, they can talk about whatever they want.”

On the other hand, Silverman asked, “You know who should shut up? Tax dodgers. Which would be great, because then we wouldn’t have to hear from big fat President Dumb Shit.”

“And yes, Taylor’s a little late to the game and waited until the American leg of her tour was over to speak up,” she added. “But her, better late than never… ever, getting back together. Fuck, her songs are so catchy. Look what you made me do!”