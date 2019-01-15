Saucony Releases Special Edition Kinvara 10 To Celebrate Its Anniversary

In celebration of the 10th year of Saucony's most popular shoe, the Kinvara, the sneaker brand has decided to elevate the shoe and launch the Kinvara 10.

The Kinvara 10 is a streamlined version of the original, award-winning Kinvara, which was launched in 2009 to create a running shoe that would hold up to the Ironman Triathalon, worn by Linsey Corbin.

"The Kinvara continues to represent our innovative and ongoing product philosophy across the brand, focusing on every aspect of the runner’s stride," said Anna Cavassa, Saucony President in a press release. "Now, as the Kinvara evolves once again, we look forward to further pushing the boundaries of innovation as we shape the next generation of performance footwear for runners everywhere."

The runners, which feature Saucony's EVERUN topsoles, provide "83% energy return and continuous cushioning throughout the run that’s 3x more durable and 3x less temperature sensitive than traditional EVA." The mesh upper and internal heel pads mean your foot will never fatigue, no matter how long your run is.

Available for $110 in both men's and women's style, the Kinvara 10 is the natural evolution of the shoe that started it all of Saucony. It comes in four colors for each style, from bright orange, to soft pink, to a bold blue.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.