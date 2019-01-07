Saudi Woman, 18, Barricades Herself in Bangkok Hotel Room to Fight ‘Saudi Plot’

An 18-year-old Saudi woman who said she was fleeing abuse by her family barricaded herself inside a hotel room at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Sunday night after she said Saudi authorities tried to have her forcibly sent back home—where she said she’d almost certainly be killed by abusive male relatives.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun’s hours-long standoff with Thai authorities triggered a frantic social media campaign to prevent her from being sent back to her family and a flurry of desperate pleas for Western diplomats to step in. In the end, Qunun reportedly managed to avoid being forced onto a plane and sent back to Kuwait, where her male relatives were said to be waiting for her.

But Thai authorities reportedly refused to let her have access to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees so she could file an asylum claim.

In a statement Monday, the UNHCR noted that under international law, asylum seekers cannot be returned to their country of origin if their life is under threat and said the agency has “been trying to seek access from the Thai authorities to meet with Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun.”

Thai officials did not immediately comment on claims they were blocking access. Earlier, however, they sought to downplay Qunun’s claims and said she was being sent back to Kuwait because she lacked proper documents. Meanwhile, Qunun posted images to Twitter of messages she said she was receiving from male relatives during the standoff.

“I’m being threatening [sic] by my cousin that I will be slaughter,” she said of one message.

The saga began just a few hours earlier, when Qunun took to Twitter to beg for help, saying Saudi authorities had her passport seized and were forcing Thai authorities to send her back home.

“Saudi Arabia's embassy also said to the Bangkok airport if they don't flee [sic] me back to Kuwait they will literally KIDNAP me,” she wrote.

Both Thai authorities and the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Bangkok dismissed her allegations, saying she simply didn’t have the proper documents and had violated local laws by not having a return ticket or tourist itinerary.

Thai police Major General Surachate Hakparn, who told Agence France-Presse that Qunun was trying to escape an arranged marriage, described the matter as a “family problem.”

The Saudi Arabian embassy insisted it “does not have the authority to stop her at the airport or anywhere else.”

But Abdulilah al-Shouaibi, charge d'affaires at the Saudi embassy in Bangkok, reportedly told Saudi-owned station Rotana Khalijial that Qunun’s father had contacted the embassy and asked for “help” in getting her back.

Writer Mona Eltahawy, who translated many of Qunun’s Arabic-language tweets into English, wrote on Twitter that the young woman’s father had been identified as a Saudi governor—meaning he’d likely have more power to have her repatriated.

That claim could not be independently verified, however.

Qunun said in a video posted to YouTube that she’d fled her family in Kuwait and had denounced her religion. She said she had acquired all the necessary documents to enter Thailand but Saudi officials from the embassy had confiscated everything.

“All of this is a plot by the Saudi Embassy to keep me detained here and to return to Kuwait,” she said.

Qunun told Human Rights Watch she fled to escape physical abuse from male relatives. She said she’d previously been beaten, threatened with death, and was once forced to stay in her room for six months for cutting her hair.

“I’m sure 100% they will kill me as soon as I get out of the Saudi jail,” she said.

Under Saudi Arabia’s repressive guardianship laws, Qunun could face criminal charges for her escape upon returning home, in addition to punishment for “harming the reputation of the kingdom” by publicly pleading for help, according to Human Rights Watch. The rights group warned she could also face “honor-related violence” from male relatives.