At Least Five Injured in Shooting at Southern California High School

At least five people were injured, two critically, when a gunman opened fire at a California public high school, according to officials.

Police and firefighters responded around 7:40 a.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital said it has received two patients in critical condition, and three other patients are currently en route. The L.A. County Fire Department told The Daily Beast the “suspect is no longer a threat.”

NBC News reported the suspect—described by the L.A. Sheriff’s Department as a 15-year-old boy wearing a black hat and black clothing—is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN he believes the suspected gunman is a member of the Saugus High School student body.

Aerial footage obtained by NBC News showed a line of students evacuating from the school with their hands raised in the air. At least two ambulances have left the campus with victims.

According to The Los Angeles Times, several students were placed on gurneys and transported to ambulances in the school’s parking lot. At least one individual was found injured in the school’s choir room, authorities said.

One high school junior, who identified herself as Riley, told KTLA she was outside the library with her friends before school began when she heard the sound of gunshots.

“We heard one, two gunshots. We looked at each other, it took so long for us to process. Then we heard three or four more gunshots,” Riley said, adding that she fled before she realized what was happening. “I heard a bullet hit the wall right next to where we were standing...we ran as fast as we could. There were hundreds of us just running as far away as possible,” she said.

The high school and neighboring elementary schools are currently on lockdown, authorities said.

Former California Rep. Katie Hill, a Saugus High School alum who still lives in the community, expressed her concerns about the active shooting.

“It’s your worst nightmare. Every single member of Congress is constantly in the back of their head as to whether something like that is going to happen in your home district because it’s the worst thing that can happen,” said Hill, who resigned less than two weeks ago.