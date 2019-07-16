Prime Day Gets You $120 Off Tineco’s PURE ONE S12, the Smartest (and Sleekest) Vac I’ve Ever Used

It’s hard not to be enamored with a vacuum that looks as good as the PURE ONE S12, what with its sleek design and white colorway. And then you use it and realize it’s strong and efficient and, well, makes cleaning up kinda fun. Its smart capacity auto-adjusts its strength to fit the surface it's on top and communicates with an app to let you know things like when it absolutely must be cleaned. Speaking of which, cleaning it is a breeze. The battery will make it through most of an hour of straight cleaning but I’ve never found I needed more than that. If you’re looking to up your vacuum and want a thin profile stick style vac that’s really smart, this $480 investment is worth making considering the 20% discount and its ocean of features. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.