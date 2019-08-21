Amazon Is Cutting $164 off the Vitamix Venturist, a Renewed Model of the Versatile Blender

From morning smoothies to quick weeknight soups and much more, the top-rated Vitamix Venturist V1200 has you covered. And today only, a renewed model of the Venturist is going for $286, or 36% off the model’s full-price.

With variable speeds and lots of versatile options to help you stir things up, the high-powered blender is able to give you anything from cool, chunky salsa to warm, creamy soup. You can do it all with just the blender. Pulse, time, clean, and invariably create food however you want with the Venturist. A cool-running motor will make less noise than most and a second 20-ounce container will let you make something just for you that you can pop off and run out the door with. From smoothies to ice creams, purees, and pesto, your options are limitless (and more affordable) here. What does renewed mean? We’re talking about an Amazon inspection and testing process that gives you a near-perfect product and a 90-day guarantee in case it doesn’t meet your expectations. For 36% less than a new model, you’re getting all the top performance you want from your brand new Vitamix blender. Just remember to grab it before the day ends and the sale with it. | Get it on Amazon >

