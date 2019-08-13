This Cast Stone Fire Pit Carries Martha Stewart’s Approval, Fits Virtually Any Size Log, and Is on Sale

As the weather will soon begin to gradually shift into cooler temperatures, your evenings will become rife with outdoor activities. From barbeques to soirees, your outdoor space can always do with the added touch of a fire pit. And today only, Amazon is cutting nearly half off the price of Martha Stewart’s 35-Inch Diameter Cast Stone Base Wood-Burning Fire Pit.

Down to $200 (originally $386) until tomorrow, Martha’s Fire Pit will easily become your patio’s centerpiece. The cast stone design is both substantial and durable. A 24-inch wire mesh screen will keep you safe from the heat without obstructing the gorgeous flicks of the flames. And since it’s designed to fit large logs, you can burn wood of any size. A 24-inch hook makes it very easy to remove and replace the mesh screen, too, so using the fire pit is really breezy all-around. Your outdoor space wants to keep you warm when summer wanes and this sale is a great way to give it a hand. | Get it on Amazon >

