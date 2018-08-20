Save Over $60 On This Portable Bluetooth Speaker

From the June solstice to Labor Day, summer is when family and friends gather for BBQs, pool parties, and outdoor dinners on warm nights. These celebrations are made a bit more fun by an excellent soundtrack, and the portable Soundfreaq Double Spot Bluetooth Speaker allows you to play your tunes no matter where the night takes you.

Like any Bluetooth-capable device, this one links to your phone or tablet, but it stands out from the crowd of similar speakers because it’s built-in USB power port can also charge your devices, so your party doesn’t outlast your playlist. The speaker runs for six hours of playback on a single charge. The speaker also features tone control settings that allow you to choose from three presets: flat, warm, and bright.

Get this Bluetooth home speaker now for only $79.99 — marked down 46 percent from the usual price tag of $149.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.