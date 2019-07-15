Amazon is Selling Best-Selling Kindle Books for Up to 80% Off During Prime Day

After you upgrade your e-reader with the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $85 (35% off), make your way to the Kindle store and find 30-something titles on sale. At up to 80% off, most of them are $3-$5 and they include bestsellers like Madeline Miller’s Circe, Andrew Sean Greer’s Less (which won a Pulitzer this year), and Dan Abrams’s Theodore Roosevelt for the Defense: The Courtroom Battle to Save His Legacy. And if you’re into reading, you might want to consider the Kindle Unlimited plan, which is giving you three free months right now. With all of these great deals, your summer reading is more than handled. Happy adventuring. | Shop on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.