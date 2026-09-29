THE FINAL BELL ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dies at 75 He played Principal Belding in “Saved by the Bell.” NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, has died at 75. His agent and longtime friend, Jay Schachter, confirmed the news Monday. “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED, his fans,” he said. He added: “He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.” Haskins’ cause of death has not been disclosed. He first played Belding on the Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988 before reprising the role when the show became NBC’s Saved by the Bell the following year. He remained with the franchise through Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran until 2000. His other credits included Mad Men, New Girl, Victorious, and A Million Ways to Die in the West. He is survived by his son, Dustin.

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