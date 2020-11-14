Schoolcations Are All the Rage, Here’s How to Take One

The pandemic turned many parents into teachers, making remote learning challenging for the entire family. It’s especially tough for those who may still be going into their office and can’t be home to supervise, or if the homeschooling responsibility lies on the shoulder of one parent who may also be juggling working from home. The stress is tremendous. A new national poll of the U.S. workforce by Eagle Hill Research found that 65 percent of employees with children in remote learning situations are feeling burnout.

Mom and dad need more than a “Calgon take me away” relaxing bath moment. Parents looking to exhale are finding relief with “schoolcations.” Families are loading up backpacks with school supplies, packing the laptop and hitting the road. Online learning can be done anywhere.

“Schoolcations provide a dazzling distraction to the bleak academic education lockdown that mass remote learning has rolled out,” says Karen Aronian, Ed.D. of Aronian Education Design, who consulted with JW Marriott and Ritz Carlton (Marriott) pre-COVID on how to elevate their environs for young guests and families.