School’s Out Forever—or at Least It Feels That Way

As Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo squabble about who gets to say that there will be no more school through this summer (spoiler: there won’t be), parents across the city have been plunged headlong into an unplanned experiment raising confined “free-range children” as the idea of a home education runs headlong into the reality of occupying small children for every... waking... hour.

Parents who are lucky enough to have jobs that they can do from home, and those who do not, are coming to grips with the reality, obscured in more normal times, that a fundamental role of the system is to warehouse our precious little ones so that, you know, we can do productive things, or anything at all.

In my experience as a mom to two kids in elementary school and the owner of a preschool whose calendar is, like many businesses, tightly tied to the public school schedule, this new reality has been an exercise in extreme mental flexibility, testing my waning competence with technology along with my clairvoyant abilities. For parents whose kids have special needs or whose households lack Wi-Fi or devices (which the city has been scrambling to provide) or are otherwise struggling in this exceptionally strange and scary moment, those challenges have been magnified.